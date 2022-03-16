Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

