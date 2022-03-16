Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

