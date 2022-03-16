BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCTX stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

