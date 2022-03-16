HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 9.1% Following Insider Selling

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was down 9.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Specifically, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.79.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

