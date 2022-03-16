Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,355,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $148.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

