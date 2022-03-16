Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.97, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

