Hiscox’s (HSX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($13.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.78) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,027 ($13.36) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.79).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 914.60 ($11.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 935.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 888.64. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($194,486.09).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

