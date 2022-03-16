Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $817.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,773 shares of company stock worth $684,698. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 586,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,123,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 204,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares in the last quarter. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

