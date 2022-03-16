Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $752,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,814,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,851,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,516,000 after acquiring an additional 244,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,655,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,320,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares during the period.
INDA stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.
