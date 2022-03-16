Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,352 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.