JMP Securities Cuts Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Price Target to $30.00

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 291.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

VOR opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

