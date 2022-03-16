Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.41. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.