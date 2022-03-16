Key Financial Inc Purchases 342 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 10,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 159,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 98,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $70.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.