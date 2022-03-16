Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

