Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 32,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $327.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

