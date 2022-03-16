Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.