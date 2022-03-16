16,740 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

