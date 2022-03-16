Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) PT Raised to $21.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

In other news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.