Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

