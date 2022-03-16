Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 97 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

