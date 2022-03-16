Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys Shares of 164 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 164 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $542.32 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $322.38 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $240.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average of $504.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

