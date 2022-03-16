AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

AVEO stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353.

