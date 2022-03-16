Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $2,893,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 131.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 310,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.03.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

