Informa (LON:INF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 685 ($8.91) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.43) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

Shares of INF opened at GBX 584 ($7.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 565.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.21. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 628 ($8.17).

In related news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

