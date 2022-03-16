Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cano Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CANO opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cano Health by 3,807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cano Health by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 121,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

