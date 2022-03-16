Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading 7.3% Higher

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.27 and last traded at $93.27. 4,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 228,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

