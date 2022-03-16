Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.84

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

QTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after acquiring an additional 308,393 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $11,192,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,557,000 after acquiring an additional 249,741 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $7,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

