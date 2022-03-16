Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 67,344 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

