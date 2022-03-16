BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 43,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after buying an additional 855,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

