BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.85

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)
