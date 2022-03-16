AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.48

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 2512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
