Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Decreases By 30.9%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 1,453,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

