Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,970,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLTF opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.

About Sosei Group (Get Rating)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

