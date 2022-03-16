Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,970,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOLTF opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Sosei Group has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24.
About Sosei Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sosei Group (SOLTF)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.