Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in February

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,063,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 3,700,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.8 days.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $5.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

