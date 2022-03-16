Stream Protocol Trading 10% Higher This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $41,910.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stream Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00103853 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 280,798,531 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stream Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stream Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.