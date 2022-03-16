SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $1,058.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,058.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SEGXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

SEGXF stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

