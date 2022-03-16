Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Price Target at $39.50

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.84 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after acquiring an additional 426,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,028,000 after acquiring an additional 775,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

