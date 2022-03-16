Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

