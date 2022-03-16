Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

GTLB opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,406,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

