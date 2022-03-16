Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gitlab updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.
GTLB opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.11.
Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.