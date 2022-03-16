Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $402 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.24 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. Zuora has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after buying an additional 389,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

