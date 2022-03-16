Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $202.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

