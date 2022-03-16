3,689 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

