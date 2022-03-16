Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 147,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 42,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 555.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.