Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $118.99.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.