Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $18,206,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock opened at $270.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average is $302.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

