6,847 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $125.64 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

