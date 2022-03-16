Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $551,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $290.63 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $291.42. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

