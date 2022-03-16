Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $260.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.47 and its 200-day moving average is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

