Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $94.80

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of RHP opened at $89.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

