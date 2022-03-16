SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,729.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.49).

Several analysts have commented on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.78) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, February 21st.

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,684.25 ($21.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £17.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,612.62. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,376 ($17.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,711 ($22.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

