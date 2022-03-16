Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
FREE stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.
Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.