Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREEGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Whole Earth Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FREE stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

